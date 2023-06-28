ED Arrests Supertech Group Chairman RK Arora In PMLA Case

New Delhi: Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that the agency has arrested Supertech Group Chairman R.K. Arora in connection with a money laundering case under PMLA.

The ED had recently attached properties worth Rs 40 crore belonging to Arora in this matter.

The sources said that Arora was called to join the probe.

"He had been coming to the ED's headquarters for three consecutive days. On Tuesday, we finally placed him under arrest," said the ED source.

The source added that Arora will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Courts on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his custodial remand.

The sources said that money collected through real-estate business was invested in several firms through money laundering.

It has been alleged that money was collected from the home buyers and later transferred to several accounts of firms involved in other businesses.

"This way, the home buyers were cheated," the source said.

The source added that Arora couldn't provide satisfactory answers, leading to his arrest. Reportedly, Arora's family was informed about his arrest via a phone call.

About a month ago, the Dadri administration in Greater Noida had issued a notice against Arora and Supertech, asking them to repay a total of Rs 37 crore. After the notice was served, Arora was detained at the local DM office, but was released later.

According to sources, several FIRs have been filed against Arora and Supertech. They also took loans from banks, and their accounts reportedly turned into non-performing assets (NPA).