GOLDEN opportunity to own a house in Noida! Authority selling 338 flats at THIS price; Check key details here

New Delhi: 338 apartments are being sold by the city development authority in various areas. So, if you're wanting to buy a home, you should definitely look over the sale's specifics. The most recent offer is ideal for people looking to purchase a home outside of Delhi's bustle but who nonetheless require organised parking places within their apartment buildings.

People can submit applications for these apartments from January 2 through January 31, according to the Noida Authority. The low-income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG), and high-income group apartments (HIG) are among them. Several duplex apartments are also included in this deal.

The flats for sale are ones that either couldn't be sold or were given up by their owners, and they are situated in Noida Sectors 52, 61, 71, 73, 82, 93, 99, 118, and 135. The 66.82 square metre LIG category apartments cost between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 76 lakh. Sector 99 contains five MIG category flats that range in size from 74 to 91 square metres. They range in price from Rs. 66 lakhs to Rs 90 lakhs.

Sector 99 contains 16 HIG-grade units totaling 153.57 square metres. Prices range from Rs. 1 crore 39 lakhs to Rs. 1 crore 74 lakhs. Additionally, three 180 square metre duplex apartments are for sale in Sector 135 as well. The cost is Rs. 1 crore 79 lakhs. All properties will be sold via e-auction with the exception of the LIG flats.