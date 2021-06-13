Good news! THIS bank is offering free ration to COVID affected, low-income customers

New Delhi: IDFC FIRST Bank has launched a ‘GharGhar Ration’ scheme to provide daily ration to its low-income customers who are unable to earn a living due to the ongoing pandemic.



The programme is funded by the employees of the bank. Besides the noble initiative, IDFC FIRST Bank has also rolled out several other initiatives for its employees.

Under the ‘GharGhar Ration’ programme, employees of IDFC Bank have donated from their personal income to establishing a fund to look after 50,000 low-income customers affected by the wrath of the pandemic.

For the Customer COVID Care Fund, IDFC Bank employees’ have donated their one month’s salary to provide a financial cushion to thousands of customers unable to meet their daily needs.

Ration kits which include 10 kg rice/ flour, 2 kg lentils, 1 kg sugar and salt, 1 kg cooking oil, 5 packets of assorted spices, tea and biscuits, among other daily essential items are being procured by the employees to support the families in need for approximately a month.

The ration kits are delivered to the customers’ home. The deliveries are made by bank employees in rural areas while pre-paid cards worth Rs 1800 are being provided to low-income customers in urban cities. Customers can use the card to buy groceries.

Customers in need of groceries can directly contact their nearby branch to avail the benefits of the scheme. So far, over 1000 ration kits in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana have been delivered successfully by bank customers.

V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "While we cannot solve all problems considering the magnitude of the crisis, we want to support our customers to the extent we can, and hence our "GharGhar Ration" program."