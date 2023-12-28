Housing Sales In Top 7 Cities Created A New Peak In 2023, See 31% Yearly Growth, Data Shows

New Delhi: India's residental housing sector saw an upward growth this year with housing sales in the top 7 cities creating a new peak in 2023. As per the latest ANAROCK Research data housing sales in the top 7 cities have breached the previous high of 2022.

"Approx. 4,76,530 units were sold in 2023 against 3,64,870 units in 2022 across the top 7 cities – rising by 31% Y-o-Y. The last peak in the decade was seen in 2022, after 2014, when approx. 3.43 lakh units were sold in the top 7 cities," said ANAROCK.

MMR witnessed the highest sales of approx. 1,53,870 units in 2023, followed by Pune with approx. 86,680 units. The two western markets together led residential sales in 2023.

New launches across the top 7 cities saw a 25% annual rise – from approx. 3,57,640 units in 2022 to approx. 4,45,770 units in 2023. MMR and Pune saw the most new launches, together comprising an nearly 54% share of total new launches in the year.

Residential sales stood at approx. 4,76,530 units in 2023 against 3,64,870 units in 2022 across the top 7 cities – rising yearly by 31%. MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and NCR, together accounted for 91% of the sales in the year, the ANAROCK data found.

On annual basis, housing prices rose by between 10-24% across the top 7 cities, primarily due to increased input costs and strong demand. Hyderabad recorded the highest yearly jump of 24% in average residential prices – from INR 4,620 per sq. ft. in 2022 to nearly INR 5,750 per sq. ft. in 2023, it added.

"NCR saw the highest decline of 23% in unsold stock on a yearly basis – from approx. 1,23,690 units by 2022-end to approx. 94,800 units as of 2023-end. This is the first time since 2013 that NCR’s unsold stock is less than a lakh units," said ANAROCK.