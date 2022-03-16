IT Dept continues searches at Omaxe for 3rd straight day, Rs 20 crore recovered so far

New Delhi: Income Tax Department raids at real estate builder Omaxe’s premises continued for the third day. Currently, the raids are going on at 38 locations, including 20 locations in Delhi NCR.

So far, the department has recovered Rs 20 crore in raids that started at 7 am on March 14, with Rs 12 crore recovered from the builder's office in Kalkaji. The agency has also frozen several accounts and seized ledger accounts belonging to the realty group.

During the search operations across the country, the department has also detected unaccounted transactions amounting to Rs 200 crore. In Delhi NCR, the department is searching Omaxe’s premises at Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi.

Besides Delhi NCR, the raids are underway in, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow and Indore. According to a report by ANI, around 250 officers and officials are involved in the search operation.

The IT team has examined the realty company's transactions of the last three to four years. The department has also recorded the statements of those who were present at the premises at the time of search operations.

Omaxe Ltd. is one of the leading real estate developers across Delhi-NCR. The real estate company has a significant presence in similar projects in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

