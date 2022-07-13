Plumeria Garden - An extraordinary place for green and clean living in NCR

New Delhi: Plumeria Garden, a 18-acre lush green multistorey and multi tower residential society in Sector omicron 3 Greater Noida having only 704 flats, is one of the few societies in NCR where residents have lot of good things to say despite of not supported by builder and leaving society in midway without proper handover and ignored by GNIDA and left society to its fate.

Residents and elected Apartment Owners Association (AOA) where members are a banker, CA, procurement, marketing, and administration specialist, has shown a great example of self standing by using their skill of their respective professional life to improve the society standards and today's society has not only become "Atmanirbhar" but given inspiration to many other societies.

AOA of the society has formed many committees with help of volunteers to look after several issues of the society like maids. Car cleaning, horticulture, cultural, Covid care, etc for greater participation and fresh ideas.

During Covid time, AOA organised Covid testing and vaccination program where working staff like housekeeping, security etc were vaccinated free of cost. At the same time Covid team volunteers organised several online sessions where Covid-affected people were counselled and motivated to deal with the situation. This was a widely appreciated effort of AOA and residents.

One of the best aspects of the society is the emphasis on the health and hygiene of the residents, said Secretary of AOA Mr Pankaj Kaushik. The gym of the society is well-equipped. In addition to that, the AOA has created fitness field called “Parcourse” along with Infinity walk. Parcourse is where body weight is used to do exercise and is made with scrap material and one of its kind in India in any residential building.

A dedicated field activity area is created for kids where can play sports. AOA has also created a multi-fitness room specially for women.

The sitting area within green area of the society is majorly used by seniors and women.

When we have so many facilities for all age groups, how can we forget our beloved toddlers? A separate toddler room is also created by AOA, said Mr Pankaj Kaushik.

Mr Pankaj Kaushik informed us that soon they are going have in-house set-up with a online portal to give medical assistance to the residents.

Plumeria Garden also has an in-house welding zone. There is a trained welder who looks after any requirements of welding. Whenever there is a issue with any breakage, prompt action is taken. Infact, metal benches, tables and many more things are created by staff within society.

AOA of the society also has the reputation of being prompt to resolve the issues of the society. The AOA has affixed RFID stickers on all the vehicles owned by the society residents. Now, no one needs to manually operate the boom barriers when the vehicle enters.

The AOA of the society also installed more CCTVs to increase the CCTV surveillance to cover major areas such as the basement and main entry road among others. Even the police often approaches them for CCTV footage.

AOA and residents had a major concern on garbage disposal and being 18-acre campus, disposing horticulture waste was also a big challenge. Recently, the AOA has installed leaves shredder and compost-making machine in Plumeria Garden. Now we can proudly say we don’t throw anything in waste. "All compost is not only used to nurture the large horticulture area but help residents to grow plants in their respective flats," added Mr Pankaj.

AOA also organised several interaction program with concerned Police departments to apprise the residents of the society security status, added AOA President Mr Ashim Sinha.