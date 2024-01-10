Property Boom In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

New Delhi: Ayodhya is seeing an increase in interest from real estate investors, hoteliers, and those looking to invest in real estate in this historically significant location as the much-anticipated opening of the Ram Mandir draws near. Real estate brokers observe that prices have increased due to a significant increase in demand for land lots, with the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024.

The desire is widespread throughout the country and even draws senior citizens looking for second-home investment prospects, as well as non-resident Indians.

Multiple real estate agents have confirmed that a significant number of inquiries are coming. Around 90 percent of these inquiries are about land, plots, or flats in and around Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir's Inauguration Driving Interest

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, has sparked a notable increase in inquiries. While Ayodhya always sees a regular flow of devotees, the construction and upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir have taken the interest to a new level. This significant event is not only a spiritual milestone but is also boosting tourism in the city.

Ayodhya Becomes a Prime Real Estate Destination

Ayodhya has become one of the most sought-after locations for real estate investment in India. The city's appeal has grown, with property rates experiencing a remarkable surge of over 100 percent in the past year. The prospect of being close to the historic Ram Mandir is attracting individuals looking for investment opportunities in the real estate sector.

Property Rates

The construction of the Ram Mandir is not only a religious development but is also positively impacting Ayodhya's economy. The surge in tourism is contributing to the rise in property rates, making Ayodhya an attractive destination for real estate investors.

As per the media reports, in the last year, there has been a more than 100 percent increase in property rates.