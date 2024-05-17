Real Estate Sector To Contribute 15% To India’s GDP By 2050: NAREDCO President

Indian real estate is rebounding and there is no doubt that it's an important contributor to the country's economy. While the sector is likely to touch a market size of $1 trillion by 2030, its contribution may increase to 15% to the country's GDP by 2050, feels G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO. The 3-day real estate workshop is jointly organised by The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Delhi RERA.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural workshop at the 2nd Management Development Programme, 'RERA & REAL ESTATE ESSENTIALS', he said, "With a current market valuation of 250 billion dollars, the real estate sector is with the expected growth rate of 16-17% will almost contribute around 15% to the country’s GDP by 2050. Among other things, this industry requires a large number of trained professionals considering its size, time and value involved."

Anand Kumar, Chairman, NCT of Delhi RERA said, “Real estate is a dynamic sector and the pace of change has only accelerated in the last few years and by imparting transparency to the sector, RERA has a big role to play in this. However, despite all the efforts, people are not aware of the provisions and guidelines of RERA. This workshop is a step in that direction. Further, we not only need to understand the gradually evolving landscape but also equip realty professionals with the right knowledge, foster professionalism and instil the culture of compliance among all stakeholders involved.”

Harsh Bansal, President of Delhi NAREDCO said that the real estate and construction sector is not only the second largest employer in the country but also contributes significantly to its GDP.