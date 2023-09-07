“South Bombay Hai Boss, Compromise Toh Karna Padega”: Internet Gets Claustrophobia Seeing 1BHK Home At 2.5 Crore

New Delhi: The great Mumbai dream has allured millions of people in the country over several decades for the job opportunities the city offers. While on one hand Mumbai has opportunities galore for people chasing their dream, the city’s space crunch too has been a well established fact.

Paucity of space has not only been documented in songs and movies, it has been a burning debate in real-time conversations too.

Recently, a video of a 1BHK Home unit posted by a person called by Sumit Palve on his Instagram seems to be giving major Claustrophobia to the internet users.

What is all the more jaw-dropping for the netizens is the astonishing price being quoted for the cramped apartment. Priced at Rs 2.5 crore --that the instagram user claims -- the house appears to be nothing less than a matchbox, with very little space for bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and the so called balcony.

And with introduction of every inch in the 1BHK unit, the instagram user sarcastically uses “Compromise Toh Karna Padega Boss, South Bombay Hai”, evoking equal internal churning among netizens regarding the exorbitant price of the house.

Check out the video here

Meanwhile, a report published by ANAROCK Group said Mumbai clocked 3rd consecutive month of 10,000+ property registrations in August 2023.

The revenue collected by the Government this month was Rs 776 Crore, a 7% decline from July 2023, but a 21% increase from August 2022, the report added.