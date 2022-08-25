NewsBusinessReal Estate
GST

Tenants will have to pay 18% GST on house rent? Know the truth behind this claim

There was a lot of confusion regarding payment of GST on housing rent. However, the government has clarified on the issue concerning new GST rules on payment of rental. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The new GST rule on rent came into effect from 18th July. However, it also led to certain misinformation with reports stating that tenants need to pay 18% GST on house rent.

Rebutting the claims, PIB tweeted that renting of residential unit taxable only when it is rented to business entity️. PIB has listed out three important things concerning GST on rent.

-- Renting of residential unit taxable only when it is rented to business entity

-- No GST when it is rented to private person for personal use

-- No GST even if proprietor or partner of firm rents residence for personal use
 


PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.


How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.
 

GSTGoods and Services TaxFinance MinistryPIB fact check

