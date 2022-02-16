UP RERA penalises Ansal Housing, ATS Realty, 7 others of over Rs 1.40 crore for non-compliance

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has imposed a penalty of more than Rs 1.40 crore on nine promoters, including Ansal Housing and ATS Realty, for non-compliance with its orders.

In its 84th on 11th February 2022, UP RERA had reviewed the status of compliance of its orders by the promoters. The authority had noted that some of the promoters have indulged in non-compliance of its orders besides the Authority granting them sufficient time for the same, it said in a statement.

The authority said that it is making constant efforts to ensure the enforcement of orders and provide speedy justice to the agreed allottees. “The action of penalty against the guilty promoters is an important step towards compelling them to comply with the orders of the Authority,” It added in its statement.

The Authority said that it decided to impose an appropriate penalty against the promoters to ensure compliance with its orders and protect the interests of the home buyers.

UP RERA decided to impose a penalty against the promoters as per the details given below:

The promoters are further directed by the authority to submit a compliance report of their orders within 15 days. The promoters are also directed to deposit the penalty amount within 30 days.

"Otherwise the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue," UP RERA said in its official statement.

Rajive Kumar, Chairman, U.P. RERA said, "Uttar Pradesh RERA is continuously taking strict decisions against the insensitive promoters for protection of the interests of the home buyers. The Authority is fully committed to protect the interests of home buyers and, for this, the Authority is taking all possible steps to regulate the real estate sector of the state according to the RERA Act.