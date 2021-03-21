हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RERA

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Homebuyers can once again opt for the physical hearing of their complaints by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) instead of the online mode from May 1 this year, according to officials.

The authority has been hearing the complaints through virtual mode under the e-courts system keeping in view the need for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in line with the directions of the Centre and the state government.

The decision for putting in place a hybrid system of hearings was taken during the RERA's 59th meeting on Friday which was chaired by Chairman Rajive Kumar to discuss issues related to home buyers and builders in the state.

"The authority has henceforth decided to provide the opportunity of physical hearing to the concerned parties on their request from May 1, 2021, subject to strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol as applicable. The parties shall not be permitted to change the option of physical hearing after having opted for the same," RERA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said.

He said many home buyers and their legal counsels had been seeking physical hearing instead of the online mode.

"The restrictions that were placed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have also started and institutes are also opening up again as part of the unlock process. Hence, this hybrid system in which both options -- online hearing as well as physical hearing from May 1," Tyagi told PTI.

However, those who will be seeking this physical hearing option should keep in mind that they won't be allowed to change it back to the online medium again, he said.

"All physical hearings will be conducted in strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols," Tyagi said.

Formed over the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 of Parliament, the RERA's primary job includes ensuring transparency in projects, protecting the interest of consumers, and establishing an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal besides providing proper information about the builder. 

