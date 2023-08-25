What Is The Price Of Land On The Moon? It Is Only Rs...

New Delhi: India accomplished a great feat on August 23 when Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the southern pole of the moon. With this accomplishment, the crucial phase of lunar exploration comes to a close. According to a statement made by ISRO on the social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter, the moon rover Pragyan rolled out from the lander Vikram to begin its exploration of the unexplored lunar surface.

According to popular belief, there will soon be life on the moon, and humans will be able to relocate there. Several rumours also have been made concerning people purchasing land on the moon.

And these floating rumours ignited the curiosity among commoners about what are the cost of land on the moon and the procedure for purchasing it.



Celebrities Own Plots On The Moon

As per several media reports, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had also purchased property on the moon. In addition to him, one of his followers gave Shah Rukh Khan a spot on the moon.

The land was purchased by Sushant Singh Rajput through the International Lunar Lands Registry. His role, according to rumours, is at the Sea of Moscow on the moon. Along with him, the other buyers of the lunar land were Rajiv Bagdi from Hyderabad and Lalit Mohta from Bengaluru.

Which Company Has The Authority To Sell Land On The Moon?

There are rumours that companies like Luna Society International and the International Lunar Lands Registry are in the business of selling moon territory.

It's crucial to keep in mind that according to international organisations, no one is permitted to legally possess the moon. This is so that no single person or nation may claim ownership of the outer world, which is the collective inheritance of the whole human species.

No nation or individual is permitted to lawfully possess a satellite or a planet in space, according to the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. 110 other nations have signed this convention in addition to India.

What Is The Cost Of Land On The Moon?

According to the Lunar Registry, one acre of land on the moon costs USD 37.50, or roughly Rs 3100.