RAM CHARAN

16 Years Of Ram Charan: 'Chirutha' To 'RRR,' Check Out The Iconic Movies Of South's Superstar

Ram Charan is one of the top actors in the industry today, he has been around for 16 years and has been ruling millions of hearts. Check out some of his iconic performances over the years!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
16 Years Of Ram Charan: 'Chirutha' To 'RRR,' Check Out The Iconic Movies Of South's Superstar Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ram Charan is one of the top actors in the industry today, he has been around for 16 years and has been ruling millions of hearts. Check out some of his iconic performances over the years!

RRR (2022) - The one that put Ram on the Global map with huge wins for Naatu Naatu at the Oscars and the Golden Globes. RRR was Ram's finest performance and he was hailed as a not a national but a global star post the film. His popularity skyrocketed in the country and worldwide too, and now we cannot wait for the next one!

Magadheera (2009) - This epic fantasy-action film directed by S.S. Rajamouli is often considered one of Ram Charan's career-defining movies. It received critical acclaim and was a massive commercial success.

Rangasthalam (2018) - Directed by Sukumar, this film was a critical and commercial hit. Ram Charan's performance as Chitti Babu received widespread praise, and the film's rustic, village-based setting was well-received.

Dhruva (2016) - A stylish action thriller where Ram Charan played the role of a dedicated IPS officer. The film was a success, and his performance was appreciated.

Chirutha (2007) - This was Ram Charan's debut film, and it created a lot of buzz in the industry. Although it received mixed reviews, it marked the beginning of his successful acting career.

Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015) - While the film received mixed reviews, it was commercially successful. Ram Charan played the lead role as a stuntman.

Racha (2012) - This action-packed film directed by Sampath Nandi was a box office success and showcased Ram Charan's mass appeal.

Yevadu (2014) - Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this film had a complex storyline and Ram Charan played a dual role. It was well-received by audiences.

