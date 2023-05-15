2 Bhojpuri Actresses Booked For Running High-Profile Sex Racket At 5-Star Pune Hotel, Says Report

New Delhi: A few weeks back, the Bhojpuri film industry was shocked after the Mumbai Police arrested a 24-year-old Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari for allegedly forcing women into prostitution. In the latest development, the Pune Police have busted a major sex racket operated from a five-star hotel and arrested a Bhojpuri actress and a model. As per reports, the police arrested a Bhojpuri actress and a model in connection with the flesh trade.

A Spotboye report stated that the police, after receiving a tip-off, laid a trap outside the hotel where the model and actress were purportedly forced to entertain customers on the pretext of getting high amounts.

Divulging more details on the case, Investigation Officer Deven Chavan of Wakad Police Station told IANS, “We had received information that three persons had lured the Bhojpuri actress and a model on various pretexts and had pushed them into prostitution, for charges ranging between Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000.” He added that after carrying out proper verification, the Crime branch department deployed a dummy customer outside a hotel who contacted the agent online and he shared with him the actress’ pictures and even booked a hotel room.

Later, the dummy customer informed the Police about the development and confirmed the goings-on at the hotel. Thereupon, the Crime Branch raided the premises and nabbed those who were involved in the trade. The police also rescued the Bhojpuri actress and model - whose identities have not been revealed. The entertainment portal also mentioned that three persons named Prabir P Majumdar, Dinesh Yadav, and Viraj Yadav, who lured the two women into a prostitution racket with the promise of big money, have been arrested.

The report added that the Police's Crime Branch is now probing the involvement of two other Bhojpuri actresses in the alleged case of running the flesh trade in other parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and its surroundings.