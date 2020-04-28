हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baahubali 2

3 Years of Baahubali 2: These BTS pics of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia from SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' will take you on nostalgia trip

'Baahubali' series was directed by SS Rajamouli - the maverick filmmaker who not only brought the Indian cinema to the global map but also gave us the epic on-screen pairing of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. 

3 Years of Baahubali 2: These BTS pics of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia from SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' will take you on nostalgia trip
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Indian cinema's magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has turned three years old on April 28, 2020. The second part in the 'Baahubali' series concluded the epic saga and answered why 'Katappa killed Baahubali' - the most haunting question of the time. With 3 years on, the makers and cast of the film are on a nostalgia trip and decided to take us along. 

So, several never-seen-before behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the shoot have been shared online and we bet this will bring a smile to your face. Check it out:

'Baahubali' series was directed by SS Rajamouli - the maverick filmmaker who not only brought the Indian cinema to the global map but also gave us the epic on-screen pairing of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Fans love to see them together on the big screens and well off too!

'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released in 2015 and the second part 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' came in 2017 respectively. The film has been written by Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad. 

The film featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. 

'Baahubali 2' was made in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Japanese, Russian and Chinese later on. 

 

 

