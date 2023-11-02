50 Days To Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! Prashanth Neel Is All Set To Brings The War To Big Screen!

Movie fans are glued to their seats after seeing the recently released teaser for Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, which offers a seductive first look at a world full of thrilling action. The movie, which is being eagerly anticipated by viewers, is creating a buzz ahead of its upcoming theatrical release. Only 50 days remain until the release of the film, which comes from the production company of the biggest action director in the business, Prashanth Neel. It is certain to be the most violent movie ever made. In the meantime, the team's elaborate plans to produce its global action speak for themselves.

The source close to production informed, “Over 750 different vehicles including jeeps, tanks, trucks, etc were procured for the shoot of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire as there is a lot of on-ground action in the movie. It was as big as any big war sequence of any Hollywood movie”.

Moreover, the countdown for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has begun as it's just 50 days away from its release. #50DaysToSalaarCeaseFire has certainly caught fire on social media, and fans are extremely thrilled about its release.



The scale and ambition of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been making headlines, and for good reason. The film is poised to redefine the standards of cinematic grandeur. Prashanth Neel is an expert in action sequences with heavy weapons. He has time and again shown that in the KGF series. One of the most iconic action sequences of the Indian film industry was Yash’s raid of a police station with a heavy machine gun. Hence, the anticipation amongst the audience for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is high. Moreover, with Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the world will witness the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas coming together for the first time.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.