69th National Film Awards: Enthusiastic Fans Declare Allu Arjun Nation's Best Actor As He Receives Prestigious Honour

The 69th National Award was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi where the superstar was awarded the title of 'Best Actor Award Male' for his outstanding performance in Pushpa 1:The Rise.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
69th National Film Awards: Enthusiastic Fans Declare Allu Arjun Nation's Best Actor As He Receives Prestigious Honour Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. Known as the Icon Star, he has established a distinctive identity of himself on a global level and has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, by starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Recently, the 69th National Award was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi where the superstar was awarded the title of 'Best Actor Award Male' for his outstanding performance in Pushpa 1:The Rise.

It is to be noted that superstar Allu Arjun brought euphoria with his phenomenal performance in the biggest hit Pushpa 1: The Rise. The film made Allu Arjun a household name pushed him into the envelope of the nationwide sensation and made him win the prestigious National Award. Upon receiving the 69th National Award for the best actor at the ceremony, Allu Arjun said, 'I am extremely happy that I am receiving this award like we're receiving for commercial film is a double achievement for me."

 

Interestingly, he has made history by becoming the only Telugu star to win the Best Actor award in the history of the National Film Awards, and having seen him receiving the award, the fans, and the audiences are happy and proud and hailed, "National best actor in the national capital for receiving the national award"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

