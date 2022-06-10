New Delhi: The audience showered its love upon 777 Charlie, the Kannada adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K. The movie features Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha in lead roles. But the winner of this touching tale happens to be the four-legged furry friend.

777 CHARLIE MOVIE REVIEW BY FANS

777 Charlie is produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios. It traces the journey of the lonely factory worker and a Labrador dog pet. The bond that the two share has managed to touch the hearts of many fans, who have expressed it on social media. Take a look here:

As much as I loved & enjoyed the big commercial action extravaganzas like #RRR, #KGF2 and #Vikram, I equally loved the emotional sweet man-dog tale #777Charlie. Like the other three films, wish #777Charlie also emerges a big blockbuster in its own right,range. It's deserving — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 9, 2022

#777Charlie Astounded by the way the dog #Charlie acted & reacted; be it naughty fun moments or the emotional ones - just too goodKudos to all the dog trainers@rakshitshetty - no romance track, no mass masala elevations, just pure storydriven performance. Sandalwood gem — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 9, 2022

KFI makers should take #RakshitShetty as an example.

- He didnt cry that producers arent giving him chances. He built his own team and made his own movies. - Never blamed the audience for uLidavaru kanDante or ASN. He corrected himself & moved on. (1/2)#777Charlie — Rahul Kumar | (@rahulsamanya) June 9, 2022

Chennai welcomes #777Charlie with love Reactions from the Chennai premiere pic.twitter.com/KBSwaDFhcB — 777 Charlie (@777CharlieMovie) June 8, 2022

Just watched #777Charlie in shankarnag .What to tell , everything that a cinema can provide as been given .Stupendous experience especially climax it was divine . Just what people to experience this in theaters. Thanks to @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @sangeethaSring @RajbShettyOMK pic.twitter.com/EcKpqrmMuP — Harshith Gowda (@Harshit11445723) June 9, 2022

777 CHARLIE FILM RELEASE

777 Charlie had a limited theatrical release on June 2, 2022, and is scheduled for a worldwide release in cinemas on June 10, 2022. In June last year, the director Kiranraj stated that the team had filmed for a total of 160 days, with visuals for end credits pending to be shot as per Wikipedia information. The makers wrapped up the shoot on October 25, 2021.