777 Charlie movie review

777 Charlie Twitter review: In this Rakshit Shetty starrer four-legged furry friend wins hearts!

777 Charlie movie review: The slice-of-life film is produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios. It traces the journey of the lonely factory worker and a Labrador dog pet. Fans have given their verdict and it's a big thumbs up.

777 Charlie tweet review: In this Rakshit Shetty starrer four-legged furry friend wins hearts!

New Delhi: The audience showered its love upon 777 Charlie, the Kannada adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K. The movie features Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha in lead roles. But the winner of this touching tale happens to be the four-legged furry friend.

777 CHARLIE MOVIE REVIEW BY FANS

777 Charlie is produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios. It traces the journey of the lonely factory worker and a Labrador dog pet. The bond that the two share has managed to touch the hearts of many fans, who have expressed it on social media. Take a look here: 

777 CHARLIE FILM RELEASE

777 Charlie had a limited theatrical release on June 2, 2022, and is scheduled for a worldwide release in cinemas on June 10, 2022. In June last year, the director Kiranraj stated that the team had filmed for a total of 160 days, with visuals for end credits pending to be shot as per Wikipedia information. The makers wrapped up the shoot on October 25, 2021.

 

