800 first look: Vijay Sethupathi's resemblance to Muttiah Muralitharan is uncanny

New Delhi: The first look of Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi's much-anticipated film '800' was unveiled today. It's a biopic on legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and Vijay will headline it. Sharing the first look of the actor from '800', the production house wrote, "A tale of unorthodoxy, ethnicity and genius!" The poster shows Vijay Sethupathi in a white jersey. His resemblance to Muttiah Muralitharan is uncanny.

Here's the first look of Vijay Sethupathi's '800'.

Meanwhile, the motion poster was also shared. It gave a glimpse of Muttiah Muralitharan's journey of becoming a cricketer.

To be directed by MS Sripathy, '800' is the number of wickets taken by Muralitharan in Test matches, the maximum in history by any bowler.

Muttiah Muralitharan earlier said that Vijay Sethupathi was the unanimous choice for his biopic and he trusts the Tamil star to do justice to the part.

"I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions. I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he'll definitely do wonders for the film," the cricketer said, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi said he is "honoured to be a part of the landmark project."

The film's schedule, to be shot across Sri Lanka, UK, Australia and India, will begin early next year, with plans to release it by the end of 2021.

'800' will be made primarily in Tamil but will be dubbed in all south Indian languages, as well as Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese.

(With PTI inputs)