RRR

A bloody Jr NTR and intense Ram Charan feature in SS Rajamouli’s newest RRR film poster

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated ‘RRR’ is finally unravelling as the release of the period action drama is just around the corner.

New Delhi: After an overwhelming reception to SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ trailer and ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, the makers have released a new film poster featuring a bloody and determined Jr NTR and intense and brooding Ram Charan. The poster reflects the ‘Rise’, ‘Roar’ and ‘Revolt’ tag of the film giving audiences a peak of the action-packed entertainment in store.

Besides Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, ‘RRR’ marks Bollywood’s Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s debut in a Tollywood film. Apart from them, actress Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join the supporting cast.

India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR, has set a new benchmark by being the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

RRR will be released in theatres on 25th March 2022.

