Rana Daggubati

A day after engagement, another lovely pic of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj takes over internet

It was shared by Miheeka’s sister-in-law Sasha Rawal Bajaj on her Instagram timeline to wish her and Rana Daggubati on their engagement.

A day after engagement, another lovely pic of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj takes over internet
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Congratulations are in order for actor Rana Daggubati who recently announced his engagement to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. Their family members, close friends and colleagues have flooded social media with pictures of the couple from the special moment and, while scrolling through the various posts, we chanced upon another picture of Rana and Miheeka together. It was shared by Miheeka’s sister-in-law Sasha Rawal Bajaj on her Instagram timeline to wish them on their engagement. The picture has now been curated by several fan clubs of Rana too.

In the post, the couple are all smiles for the camera and look lovely together. Check it out here:

Rana’s engagement came as a big surprise to all his fans as hardly did anyone know that he was dating Miheeka. He posted a loved-up picture with Miheeka and revealed that “she said yes” on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Miheeka Bajaj belongs to a business family of Hyderabad. She has done her Masters degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. Miheeka is the founder of an interior design label and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

She also has a close-knit circle in Bollywood. She is close to Sonam Kapoor’s family and is followed by them on Instagram too. Sonam, Anil Kapoor and Rhea also wished the couple the best for their future.

Rana Daggubati
