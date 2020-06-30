A day after India bans Chinese apps, south star Nayanthara's lookalike's TikTok videos go viral on social media - Watch

New Delhi: Popular south star Nayanthara has a huge fan following who love to stay updated about actress's latest projects and announcements. A day after the government put a ban on 59 Chinese apps, TikTok videos of Nayanthara's lookalike have gone viral on social media.

A statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

The lookalike of the actress is a spitting image of Nayanthara and can be seen saying dialogues from her hit films such as Puthiya Niyamam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Check out her videos and pictures here:

The lookalike goes by the handle name of MyTipsMyOwnStyle_Mithuzz on Instagram and in her bio mentions that she is a YouTuber.

Nayanthara made her debut in 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare. In Tamil cinema, her maiden act was in 2005 hit Ayya and in Telugu with Lakshmi in the next year. She not only emerged as one of the most promising new faces back then but also became a reigning queen of Box Office. Nayanthara has worked with all the A-listers in the south movie industry.