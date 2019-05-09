Aadhi Pinisetty teams up with a debutant for a sports genre film

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty has signed his first sports genre film in which he will be seen playing an athlete. Impressed which the script, Aadhi has given a nod to Prithvi Adithya, who is a debutante and the makers of the film are planning to make it in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.

The debutant director Prithvi Adithya is excited for bagging a chance to make a film with Aadhi and that too for his first film. He said, “While writing this story, I imagined only Aadhi and I was relieved when he said ‘yes’ to the project. Finally, to work with him on this project has energized my spirits and I am looking forward to delivering a commendable work. We are now finalizing the other actors and technicians.”

With a wide array of sports based films consistently seen on big screens, director Prithvi assures that this one is exceptional. He adds, "This is going to be a film that delves into the world of ‘Athletics’ and the challenges that the protagonist faces in accomplishing his dreams."

The film will be produced by IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures and co-produced by PMM FILMS and G Manoj and G Sri Harsha of Cuts and Glory Studios.

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who has made an impression in all our hearts with Rangasthalam last year, was seen in a couple of movies later, but nothing to match up to his role in Rangasthalam. He is also busy remaking Telugu blockbuster film RX 100 in Tamil.