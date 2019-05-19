Abhishek Nama bags the theatrical rights of Seven

Mystery thriller Seven will be releasing on June 5 with all the preparations going on at a brisk mode. Starring Havish as the hero, 'Seven' is a romantic thriller directed by talented cinematographer Nizar Shafi. Ramesh Varma is producing it on Kiran Studios. This Telugu-Tamil film features Regina Cassandra, Nandita Sweta, Anisha Ambrose, Aditi Arya, Pujitha Ponnada and Tridha Choudhary in the lead roles. Rahman and Sunkara Lakshmi will be seen in other prominent roles.

The film's shooting formalities have been completed recently. Two singles from the film are already out. Recently, the film's trailer was released and it has received an amazing response.

Having watched the movie's first copy, Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of 'Seven' by making a crazy offer. He will be releasing the movie worldwide.

Talking about the film Abhishek Nama said, "I have seen the first copy of 'Seven'. It's a mind-blowing movie. It will set a new trend in the thriller genre. One twist after another will surprise the audience. Ramesh Varma has penned a fantastic story and screenplay. He never compromised in terms of production values. It's a rich movie. His story will be a major highlight, and Havish's acting will be one more highlight. You will know what kind of an actor is he after watching the movie. Director Nizar Shafi has done complete justice to the story. And his cinematography too is superb. The six heroines are integral to the story. I have acquired the worldwide theatrical rights because the first copy thoroughly impressed me. We are releasing 'Seven' on June 5.