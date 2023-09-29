Actor Allu Arjun Drops Heartwarming Video For Wife Sneha, Calls Her 'Sunshine'

Mumbai: Actor Allu Arjun on Friday shared an adorable post for his wife Sneha on her birthday. He took to Instagram and dropped a video where he collected her random moments and wrote, "Happy birthday cutiee" and called her "Sunshine of my life."

As soon as he posted the video, netizens chimed the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes. Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Also, Allu Arjun will soon be felicitated with a National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa'.