Actor Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable In Long Hair, Beard; Fans Call Him 'Baba'

New Delhi: Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and a beard at the airport.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Dhanush walking at the airport with a new look. The actor was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with black joggers and sunglasses.

The actor also obliged for a picture with a fan. However, his new look caught the attention of many fans who likened the actor to Baba Ramdev.

One wrote: "Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye." Another called him: "Baba Ramdev pro." "I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai," said a netizen. One asked: "Baba Ramdev is that you?" A fan wondered how the camera people recognised the actor. "How did people recognise him in his new avatar... He is completely unrecognisable."

It is not clear if this is a look for his upcoming film 'Captain Miller', where is reportedly be playing dual roles. He will be seen as a father and a son. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

The actor will soon reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film.