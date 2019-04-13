close

JK Ritheesh

Actor-politician JK Ritheesh dead at 46

The actor made his debut with Tamil film 'Kaanal Neer' in 2007.

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular actor-politician JK Ritheesh passed away on April 13 due to cardiac arrest. He was 46 and is survived by his wife and son.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote,

“#BREAKING : Actor and Ex-Lok Sabha MP #JKRitheesh who was recently seen in the movie #LKG is no more..He died of a heart attack sometime back in #Ramanathapuram May his soul RIP”

In another tweet, Bala wrote, “#JKRitheesh was campaigning for #BJP Candidate #NayinaarNagendran in and around #Ramanathapuram today.. He went to his house in Ramnaad around 3 pm and had lunch.. He passed away at his home soon afterwards..He was jus 46.. Sad and shocked to know the news..”

The actor made his debut with Tamil film 'Kaanal Neer' in 2007. After this, he was seen in Nayagan (2008), Pen Singam (2010) and LKG (Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi) that released this year.

