Actor Vivekh dies at 59, fans and south celebs express shock at demise

New Delhi: The 59-year-old Tamil actor Vivekh or Vivekanandan breathed his last on April 17, 2021, Saturday. The Padma Shri actor-comedian was rushed to SIMS hospital, Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Last night hospital released Vivekh's health bulletin which mentioned that the actor underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He was in a critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 59-year-old comedian had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday following which he complained of chest pain and fainted.

However, the official health bulletin on Vivekh suggested that his medical condition (acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock) may not be due to the COVID vaccination. It read, "This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination."

Several of his fans and industry celebrities expressed shock at his demise and mourned his untimely loss:

What a shock in the morning ! @Actor_Vivek is no more Cannot believe it! No words #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/MvCEYbxtTj — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) April 17, 2021

OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir Heartbreaking.. Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY I hav always been his diehard FAN U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

Shocking news to start the day! Actor #Vivek @Actor_Vivek sir passes away. He was 59 Amazing actor who entertained us for so many decades with his cracking comedy, thoughtful msgs for the society, propagating Abdul Kalam's messages, planting trees & lot more. RIP sir #RIPVivek — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 17, 2021

Can't believe.. He was on TV day before yesterday, telling people to be careful during the pandemic.. Two days later, he is no more.. Life is so cruel.. At a loss of words.. #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/tkgVR4lLft — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2021

Can't believe the news #RIPVivek Sir .. Your thoughts about society will remain with us always .. pic.twitter.com/KAfOmwKuMM — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) April 17, 2021

A comedian who always injects intelligence into his humor! Sir you will be greatly missed #ripvivek #thankyou pic.twitter.com/Yo8d304rSP — MANGOBRIYANI (@dasxtej) April 17, 2021

A Padma Shri recipient, actor Vivekh has worked with the likes of megastar Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.

Vivekh has featured in movies such as Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Parthiban Kanavu, Anniyan and Sivaji to name a few. He has acted in more than 220 films.