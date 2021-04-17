हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
vivekh dead

Actor Vivekh dies at 59, fans and south celebs express shock at demise

Last night hospital released Vivekh's health bulletin which mentioned that the actor underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He was in a critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Actor Vivekh dies at 59, fans and south celebs express shock at demise
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The 59-year-old Tamil actor Vivekh or Vivekanandan breathed his last on April 17, 2021, Saturday. The Padma Shri actor-comedian was rushed to SIMS hospital, Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

Last night hospital released Vivekh's health bulletin which mentioned that the actor underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He was in a critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 59-year-old comedian had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday following which he complained of chest pain and fainted.

However, the official health bulletin on Vivekh suggested that his medical condition (acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock) may not be due to the COVID vaccination. It read, "This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination."

Several of his fans and industry celebrities expressed shock at his demise and mourned his untimely loss:

A Padma Shri recipient, actor Vivekh has worked with the likes of megastar Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation. 

Vivekh has featured in movies such as Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Parthiban Kanavu, Anniyan and Sivaji to name a few. He has acted in more than 220 films.

 

