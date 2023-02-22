Actress, Anchor, Comedian Subi Suresh Passes Away, all you Need to Know About the Malayalam Star

New Delhi: Subi Suresh, one of the most popular faces on television, a famous anchor and film actress Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital here, according to industry sources. She had been ailing with liver complications for a while and she breathed her last today at the age of 41.

Her career spanned over two decades, Subi managed to make her own space in comedy when the industry was widely dominated by men. Her witty personality made her an irreplaceable star in several stage shows, including many international shows.

She was also a popular face for the TV audience as well as movie lovers. She has acted in many films including 'Kanaka Simhasanam', 'Happy Husbands', 'Thaskara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', '101 Weddings' and 'Drama' among others.

Subi also hosted 'Kutty Pattalam', a chat show featuring children, which went on to become quite popular in the state. She has also hosted many TV shows on most of the popular Malayalam entertainment channels.

She hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.

RIP Subi Suresh, the fans of your comedy, anchoring, acting and perfect humourous timing will always miss you!