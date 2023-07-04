Actress Lakshmi Manchu Visits Golden Temple, Calls It 'A Humbling Journey'

New Delhi: Lakshmi Manchu recently visited the Golden Temple and the iconic Wagah Border. The visit not only fulfilled her long-standing desire but also left a lasting impact on her perspective and ignited a heightened sense of patriotism within her.

Prior to her daughter's birthday, Lakshmi set a powerful intention to make the visit to the Golden Temple a meaningful pre-birthday celebration. Known for her deep appreciation of spiritual places, she eagerly sought to soak in the profound energies and tranquillity that the Golden Temple exudes.

During her visit, Lakshmi Manchu was moved by the serene atmosphere and the spiritual significance of the Golden Temple. The sacredness of the place touched her heart, leaving a profound impact on her soul. She spent time in prayer, connecting with the divine, and seeking blessings for her family and loved ones. Following that, Lakshmi embarked on a soul-stirring journey to the legendary Wagah Border.

The experience at Wagah Border, witnessing the patriotic fervour and the mesmerizing change of guard ceremony, filled her with immense pride and admiration for the brave soldiers guarding our borders. The unity of over 2000 people cheering for the same song, resonating with a shared sense of love for the country, evoked a sense of unity and patriotism in her heart. Witnessing the soldiers at the border and reflecting upon their sacrifices left a lasting impression on her.

Lakshmi shared, "Visiting the Golden Temple and experiencing the Wagah Border was a profound and humbling journey for me. The serenity of the Golden Temple and the patriotic fervour at Wagah Border left an everlasting impact on my soul. It made me reflect on the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and ignited a deep sense of admiration and respect within me. I am inspired to take on roles that depict the valour and dedication of these unsung heroes. Their selfless service to the nation deserves to be recognized and celebrated. It was truly a transformative experience that has left me with a renewed sense of gratitude and a desire to contribute in any way I can."