Actress Trisha shoots in a forest for political thriller

Actress Trisha will be seen playing the role of a doctor by in her upcoming film. She is working pretty hard for this role and it is said that the actor is reporting on the sets two hours prior the given time.

Well, let us go into the details. Actress Trisha is currently busy with her upcoming thriller film Thirugnanam and is set to be far from nervous. This film is set inside a forest because of which the whole team was accommodated in the forests of Yercaud and outskirts of Chennai.

Thirugnanam is Trisha’s 60th film and she is pretty confident about the film being a hit. It is a political thriller and it is all about what happened inside a forest in a single night.

Talking about the film to a popular newspaper, Paramaptham, the director of the film said, “We are releasing the trailer on Trisha’ birthday, which is on May 4 and this is going to be special for her. She has worked really hard to get the action sequences right. She would report to the sets two hours before the given time and wold rehearse the scene. For someone who has such kind of experience, this is not necessary. But she wanted everything to be perfect.”

Trisha's recent outing ’96 had also been a huge hit at box office.