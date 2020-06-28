Actress Vanitha Vijaykumar gets married to Peter Paul in Chennai. See pics

Actress Vanitha Vijaykumar, best-known for featuring in the third season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’, got married to filmmaker Peter Paul on Saturday in Chennai. The wedding happened as per Christian rituals. The bride wore a white wedding gown while the groom complemented her in a black suit.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of family members and only close friends due to the lockdown.

Pictures from Vanitha and Peter's big day has been shared by fan clubs on social media. They also feature Vanitha's daughters in the frame, who played the perfect bridesmaids in icy blue gowns.

Scroll through the wedding album here:

Vanitha had announced her wedding to Peter some days ago on social media. In an Instagram post, she said Peter entered her life as a friend and helped him in every possible way when she needed him. She described him as a “simple, caring, loving and honest human being”.

This is her third marriage. Vanitha has a son and two daughters from her previous marriages. In her post, she categorically mentioned that she said yes to Peter when he proposed to her only after her children approved of him.

Vanitha was first married to TV actor Akash, whom she divorced in 2007. They have a son together, who now stays with his father. Later, she got married to businessman Anand Jay Rajan, with whom she has two daughters. Vanitha is a single mother to her two daughters.

She is the daughter of Tamil actor Vijayakumar.