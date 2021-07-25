हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actress Yashika Aannand severely injured in car accident, co-star SJ Suryah wishes her speedy recovery

Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 contestant Yashika Aannand sustained severe injuries while she was travelling in a car with friends and her vehicle fell into a roadside pit on the East Coast Road near Chennai on Saturday night. 

New Delhi: Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 contestant Yashika Aannand sustained severe injuries while she was travelling in a car with friends and her vehicle fell into a roadside pit on the East Coast Road near Chennai on Saturday night. As quoted by The Times of India, the incident happened at Sulerikadu near Mamallapuram around 11.50pm, and her friend Vallichetti Bhavani died on the spot . 

Apart from Yashika, there were three other friends who were also travelling along with her. While, Bhavani succumbed to death, the locals tried their best to rescue the other three members from the car. They were soon rushed to the nearby hospital for proper treatment as they suffered severe injuries. 

Meanwhile, as per TOI reports, police has sent Bhavani’s body for postmortem at Chengalpet Government Hospital. 

Police said that Yashika and her other friends had rented a room in Mamallapuram to spend the weekend there.

As soon as the news of Yashika’s accident came out in public, wishes for speedy recovery continue pouring in for the actress. 

Her co-star SJ Suryah took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery. The duo has worked in a Tamil film titled Kadamaiyai Sei.

Sharing photos with Yashika, SJ Suryah wrote, "Friends U all know @iamyashikaanand a great looking girl. But we Know she is a awesome performer too KADAMAIYAI SEI will be the right beginning of her journey as a performer.. get well soon yashika to be where U have to be prayers."

 

Yashika shot to fame with films like -- Zombie, NOTA, Kazhugu 2, Mookuthi Amman among others.

