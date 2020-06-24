हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sufiyum Sujatayum

Aditi Rao Hydari-Jayasurya's Amazon release 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer unveiled -Watch

'Sufiyum Sujatayum' will be streamed on July 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Aditi Rao Hydari-Jayasurya&#039;s Amazon release &#039;Sufiyum Sujatayum&#039; trailer unveiled -Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya's musical Malayalam drama 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer has released. The film is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. It has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.

'Sufiyum Sujatayum' will be streamed on July 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Watch 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer here:

“Our endeavour is to create something which leaves behind a lasting impact and Sufiyum Sujatayum is a film made exactly on those lines. The theme of the movie is one that hasn’t been explored very often. The story is nuanced and complex, yet underlines one simple, universal truth – that love knows no rationality or bounds. There would not have been a more perfect choice than Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya for the respective roles as both are known to do justice to every character that they portray. The music makes the movie a fitting tribute to the all-important emotion of love.  With the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video we are glad that the film will reach a global audience allowing them to revel in Malayalam cinema,” commented Producer Vijay Babu.

The film has been shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The soulful music in the film is composed by the talented M Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. 

The film is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu.

 

Tags:
Sufiyum SujatayumSufiyum Sujatayum trailerAmazon prime videosAmazon PrimeAditi Rao HydariJayasuryaMalayalamSouth movie
Next
Story

Actress Vidyullekha Raman's 'fake confidence vs actual confidence' post on weight loss goes viral
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M7S

India China Tension: George's 'Road' Map Against China