Aditi Rao Hydari-Jayasurya's Amazon release 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer unveiled -Watch

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya's musical Malayalam drama 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer has released. The film is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. It has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.

'Sufiyum Sujatayum' will be streamed on July 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos.

Watch 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer here:

“Our endeavour is to create something which leaves behind a lasting impact and Sufiyum Sujatayum is a film made exactly on those lines. The theme of the movie is one that hasn’t been explored very often. The story is nuanced and complex, yet underlines one simple, universal truth – that love knows no rationality or bounds. There would not have been a more perfect choice than Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya for the respective roles as both are known to do justice to every character that they portray. The music makes the movie a fitting tribute to the all-important emotion of love. With the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video we are glad that the film will reach a global audience allowing them to revel in Malayalam cinema,” commented Producer Vijay Babu.

The film has been shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The soulful music in the film is composed by the talented M Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad.

The film is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu.