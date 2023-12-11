Adivi Sesh Begins Shooting For His Next 'G2' At A Lavish 5-Story Glass Set, Check It Out

New Delhi: Ever since the first look of Adivi Sesh-starrer G2 was released, the film raised anticipation. Looks like its scale is only getting bigger. The action spy thriller, which also features Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, is now on floors. Yes, G2's shoot has commenced in Hyderabad. Right from the first leg, the film is being made on an internationally levelled scale. A lavish 5-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad. Dressed in a crisp suit, the Major actor is surely making many hearts skip a beat.

Taking to Instagram Adivi Sesh made this announcement and wrote, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it." He even shared a picture of the clapboard. G2 is a spy thriller, which is the next installment in the successful Goodachari franchise. It is a story of a spy who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.