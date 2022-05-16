हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Major

Adivi Sesh celebrates ‘Major’ trailer success with 10,000 college students

'Major' will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.

Adivi Sesh celebrates ‘Major’ trailer success with 10,000 college students

New Delhi: Adivi Sesh starrer ‘Major’ trailer was released by three superstars namely Mahesh Babu, Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam last week. While Salman and Prithviraj inaugurated the trailer virtually, Mahesh Babu, who is also the producer of the film, was present at the grand launch event in Hyderabad along with actors Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and director Sashi Kiran Tikka amongst others. 

‘Major’ trailer has been garnering applause. It has already crossed 35 million views across platforms and is becoming the first choice for people to see this film on June 3. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Now lead Adivi Sesh, celebrated the love the trailer had received  by spending time with VJIT students in Hyderabad. The roaring response of the crowd sure resonated the love the trailer has been receiving.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Riding high on emotions, the gripping trailer scales the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. His actions led to saving lives of more than 100 guests at the hotel. 

Celebrating the spirit of the modern national hero beyond the tragic death at the Mumbai attacks, the trailer offers a deeper insight into his relationships with family and most importantly the nation! 

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.

