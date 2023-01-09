Adivi Sesh's Pan India film G2 first look, pre-vision video out

NEW DELHI: Makers of 'The Kashmir Files', 'Major' and 'Karthikeya 2' bring us the highly anticipated action-packed entertainer - G2 (Goodachari 2). The sequel to 'Goodachari' was announced at a grand event in Mumbai. After the roaring success of the Adivi Sesh starrer 'Goodachari', which performed well at the Box Office and is also considered as one of biggest hits of Telugu cinema, the makers are back with the sequel 'Goodachari 2' that promises to take the action, thrill and entertainment to the next level.

The ambitious project was announced at a grand event in Mumbai where a 50 feet cut-out along with the film's introductory video was unveiled at a packed venue with an excited audience. Adivi Sesh who delivered some of 2022's finest films including 'Major' and 'HIT 2' attended the event and introduced the media to the vision of 'Goodachari 2'.

While 'Goodachari' was a massive hit down south, owing to its popularity and by public demand 'Goodachari 2' will be made for a pan-India audience. This time around the sequel will be shot internationally on an elaborate scale including 3 countries in Europe, one in the Middle East, and on hometurf in Delhi, Hyderabad and Pondicherry. The film will pick up where it left off in the Alps, with a slew of new characters joining the existing star cast.

Adivi Sesh says, "Goodchari 2 is an epic action film visualized by our brilliant director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. Honestly, we envision this to be massive, fitting for a Pan-India audience. The film goes on floors this year and we can’t wait to bring audiences something they will truly remember."

The film Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.