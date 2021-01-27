After blockbuster theatrical release, Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' set for digital premiere

New Delhi: Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Master' had a well-received theatrical release on January 13, 2021. And now for an even wider audience view, the Tamil actioner is set to premiere on digital giant Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will hit the OTT platform on January 29, 2021.

Master is produced by Xavier Britto and has a huge star cast. It features Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das amongst various others.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the exclusive digital premiere of Tamil action thriller, Master, starting January 29.

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive digital premiere of the eagerly-awaited Tamil action thriller, Master. Anirudh Ravichander's chart-buster music is foot-tapping.

Speaking about his character in the film, Thalapathy Vijay said, “In the film, I am essaying the character of an alcoholic college professor named John Durairaj, who is transferred to a juvenile school, that’s where he meets his archnemesis – Bhavani, played by Vijay Sethupathi who has been using the children of the school in question for his own personal profit. I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama. I am glad that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.”

Sharing his excitement for the film’s digital premiere, writer & director Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “MASTER film has brought two very strong actors face-to-face in the film, that serves as great entertainment hook for people to come and watch the film in theatres. However, with the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that’s been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn’t have been possible. It is extremely fulfilling as a filmmaker to have the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video – audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie starting the 29th of January .”

The action-packed thriller Master promises a clash between the two superstars, Thalapathy Vijay’s and Vijay Sethupathi’s characters, keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats.