Mahesh Babu

After Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu donates Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to fight against coronavirus

Mahesh Babu’s team announced on social media that he will contribute Rs 1 crore to to help combat the deadly virus. In a statement, the actor urged everyone to donate as much as they can towards the cause and appealed to people to abide by the rules and support the Centre’s decision of a 21-day lockdown.

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has come forward to help the government fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the world to a standstill. Mahesh Babu’s team announced on social media that he will contribute Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to help combat the deadly virus.

In a statement, the actor urged everyone to donate as much as they can towards the cause and appealed to people to abide by the rules and support the Centre’s decision of a 21-day lockdown.

“In these tough times, we have to stand by each other and protect ourselves. Humanity will rise and we will win this war. Until then, #StayHomeStaySafe,” Mahesh Babu added. His wife Namrata Shirodkar also took to her Instagram account to post about Mahesh Babu’s contribution.

Superstars Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have also announced that they will donate Rs 1 crore and Rs 70 lakh, respectively, to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Pawan Kalyan, who is also a politician, would donate Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments while he would give contribute Rs 1 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. Ram Charan, meanwhile, would donate Rs 70 lakh to the Centre and states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in this crisis situation.

In India, the total number of positive coronavirus cases is at 649 as of Thursday afternoon while the death toll is at 13. To contain the spread of the virus, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.

Tags:
Mahesh Babumahesh babu donationCoronaviruscoronavirus spread
