Prabhas

After Pooja Hegde, Prabhas's new Radhe Shyam poster drops online - See inside

Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. 

After Pooja Hegde, Prabhas's new Radhe Shyam poster drops online - See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Prabhas is all set to entice the audiences with his role of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. Recently Pooja Hegde's special poster was launched on her birthday and now ahead of Prabhas's birthday a special poster introducing his character Vikramaditya. 

Taking to the social media, Prabhas shared: "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen in midst of thinking something. The poster is a close up image of Prabhas which gives us a clear look at him and the actor looks as sharp.

The special Vikramaditya character teaser is set to release on October 23, 2021, which also happens to be Prabhas's birthday. The teaser will have dialogues in English with subtitles in different languages. The film brings together Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on-screen for the very first time.

Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. 

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

 

