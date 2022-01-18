हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Arjun

After Pushpa’s success, hindi version of Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ to hit theatres on Republic Day

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020.

After Pushpa’s success, hindi version of Allu Arjun&#039;s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ to hit theatres on Republic Day

New Delhi: Actor Allu Arjun’s ‘Puspa: The Rise’ has been a roaring hit at the box office. The superhit film has raked in more than 300 crore at the box-office during the pandemic era and the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu film has managed to make an impressive 84 crore at the box office. Now, the makers of Aluu Arjun’s 2020’s superhit film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ have decided to dub it in Hindi and release it in theatres on Republic Day (January 26).

Confirming the news, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*”.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the commercial entertainer also stars Pooja Hegde and Samuthirakani in lead roles. ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ is currently available on Netflix for viewing.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is the story of clash that erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation. The sequel of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is expected to release in December 2022.

