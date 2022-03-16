हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
aishwarya rajinikanth

After recovering from COVID-19, Aishwarya Rajinikanth posts on Instagram about 'love, life and changing world'

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, took to Instagram to post her thoughts about the issue.

After recovering from COVID-19, Aishwarya Rajinikanth posts on Instagram about &#039;love, life and changing world&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who has just recovered from Covid, believes life today is moving at a hectic pace and that people need to live in the moment and enjoy it.

The filmmaker, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, took to Instagram to post her thoughts about the issue.

She said, "When was the last time you read the news from the newspaper in the morning with your coffee? The past couple of years have changed our lives so much that just like how landlines, CD players, tape recorders, fat desktop computers, Internet connections that made noises before connecting, cameras, DVD players have all become close to extinct (to an extent that my boys have no idea about all this when I talk to them about it) newspapers, music players and cameras to start with almost seem retro already.

"Time changes things always. Yes, but the pace is getting faster. Live in the moment and enjoy it as life seems to be in a hurry to rush past.

"Live life, just don't exist. Love and happiness are all that matters in this world that's changing every minute!"

 

