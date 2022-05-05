हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Ahead of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' release, Mahesh Babu gets his own Twitter emoji, check it out

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film is the first from the Tollywood to get a Twitter emoji. 

Ahead of &#039;Sarkaru Vaari Paata&#039; release, Mahesh Babu gets his own Twitter emoji, check it out

NEW DELHI: Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The film also features Keerthy Suresh and is scheduled to arirve in theatre on May 12. While the cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, the makers raised the excitement to another level as they announced that 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has become the first Telugu film to get an exclusive Twitter emoji. Reportedly, this is the first time in the Telugu Film Industry that a movie has introduced an emoji of its character.  

On Thursday, Mahesh Babu also took to his official Twitter account and 'tried' the new emoji. "Just trying out this new emoji ;) #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #SVPMania," Mahesh Babu tweeted as he publicised the new Twitter emojis that are exclusively designed for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. 

With this, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' becomes the first Telugu film to get an exclusive Twitter emoji.

Thalapathy Vijay's actioner 'Beast', and Yash's 'KGF 2' were the recent South Indian big-ticket films to get exclusive Twitter emojis. 'Sarkaru Vaara Paata' is the new addition to the list, and as mentioned earlier, it is the first Telugu film to do so.

Speaking of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', the film is up for theatrical debut on May 12, 2022, and it has Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. It is directed by Parasuram and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Watch the trailer of the film below:

The film revolves the battle between Mahesh, who is a private financier in Melbourne and Rajendra Nath, a minister in Vizag due to loan issues between influential and middle-class persons. What happens forms the rest of the story.

