close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play double role in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

The movie will show Ash play Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play double role in Mani Ratnam&#039;s &#039;Ponniyin Selvan&#039;?

New Delhi: Hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans are excited to watch her on the big screens in a film directed by ace director Mani Ratnam. If rumours are anything to go by then Ash will be seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

The latest buzz right now is that she might be seen playing a double role in the movie. According to IBTimes.co.in, 'Ponniyin Selvan' is a Tamil mega project which will feature several big names from the south movie industry.

It will be made in multiple languages, reportedly.

The movie will show Ash play Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. She will also be seen enacting Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute queen.

Ash will play the role of a mother and daughter in 'Ponniyin Selvan' where the prime focus will be on the character of Nandini.

'Ponniyin Selvan' will feature Aishwarya in the titular role with prominent faces like Karthi, Vikram, Mohan Babu and Keerthy Suresh playing equally pivotal parts.

'Ponniyin Selvan' is a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy written in Tamil. It tells the story of Chola king Rajaraja Chola l.

The film will reportedly go on the floors from November this year.

 

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanMani RatnamPonniyin SelvanAishwarya Rai
Next
Story

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Hindi trailer: Chiranjeevi's larger-than-life presence is jaw-dropping

Must Watch

PT13M1S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day