Aishwarya Rai touches ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam’s feet ahead of PS-1 release, says, ‘It`s such an exciting, enticing, interesting...’

New Delhi: It was ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam who launched actress Aishwarya Rai in the film industry. In 1997, she made her film debut with Mani Ratnam`s `film `Iruvar` and then later worked with him in `Guru` (2007) and ` Raavan` (2010). The director-actress duo is now all set to come back with a new historical drama titled ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

On Monday, Aishwarya visited the national capital along with the team of the film. At the event, Aishwarya became overwhelmed and expressed gratitude to him. She shared, "This movie is a labor of love and beginning with our guru Mani sir. With complete gratitude to you sir that we are part of your dream project, that we are going to be part of this narrative on solitude.

The 48-year-old actor added, "It`s such an exciting, enticing, interesting narrative. That's why one can see why filmmakers like Mani sir would want to bring this on solitude as his dream project and how fortunate we are that we got to be part of his dream film. Because it`s said in Mani Ratnam`s style on solitude."

Watch the trailer here -

Aishwarya continued, "I have had the good fortune of being part of several movies which are, which had larger-than-life narratives but I get often asked how is this special. This is a Mani Ratnam`s movie and that`s what makes it super special. So thank you again Mani guru for having us on board and for having me yet again in your film and it`s never enough. Thank you very much."

After praising Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya sought her guru`s blessings by touching his feet. In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Kennedy John Victor (Vikram), Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi.

`Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1` is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film `Raavan` in 2010.

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.