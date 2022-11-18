topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
MANI RATNAM

Aishwarya Rai starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' crosses Rs 500 cr mark in 50 days

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's 'PS-1' starred actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. The film was released on the 30th of September.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Mani Ratnam's 'PS-1' grosses over 500 crore at the box office
  • The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karthi in the lead roles
  • The film was released on the 30th of September

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' crosses Rs 500 cr mark in 50 days

Chennai: Fifty days after it was released on September 30, Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' has grossed Rs 500 crore globally, making it only the second Tamil film to achieve the distinction after the Rajnikanth-starrer '2.0'. Understandably, the unit is ecstatic.

"50 Glorious days of #PonniyinSelvan & still going strong," tweeted Lyca Productions, the makers of the movie. Here is the post shared by the production house:

Chiyaan Vikram, who played a lead role in the ensemble cast, tweeted: "Somebody pls pinch me... & tell me this is not a dream. #PonniyinSelvan." A historical saga chronicling the life and times of Tamil emperor Raja Raja Chola, the Mani Ratnam film was in the making for quite a long time and it had aroused all round curiosity over its fate at the box office. However, `PS1` with its galaxy of big-ticket actors, including Aishwarya Rai, was lapped up by the audiences, young and old. Here is superstar Vikram's post:

The movie now finds its place in the list of south Indian blockbusters, the two 'Baahubali' films, 'RRR' and 'KGF Chapter 2', which have breached the Rs 500 crore barrier. 'PS-1' lags much behind 'RRR' and 'KGF2', both of which crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in 2022, but it is now firmly ensconced as this year`s No. 3, ahead of 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' and 'The Kashmir Files'.

With Mani Ratnam wrapping up shooting for both instalments of the movie in one go, the sequel to 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' is expected to be released within six to nine months.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites