New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and South superstar Dhanush shocked their fans with a separation announcement earlier this year. The couple recently was seen together for the first time ever after their break-up. The duo were seen together at their son Yatra's school event.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were present at their son, Yatra's school event, making it their first public appearance together after parting ways. Their son became the school captain and his proud parents were there to support him.

At the event, the couple's second son, Linga also accompanied the parents while singer Vijay Yesudas and his wife Darshana were also clicked.

What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school ,where my first born takes up oath as sports captain#proudmommymoment #theygrowupsofast pic.twitter.com/91GMsGsLhG August 22, 2022

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17 this year with identical notes on social media. The news left their fans shocked as they did not suspect any trouble in their marital life.

A part of the actor’s note read, "Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Both Aishwaryaa and Dhanush are busy with their work commitments. Aishwaryaa will make her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled 'Oh Saathi Chal'. Dhanush, on the other hand has his kitty full with national and international projects. He was seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix’s action movie The Gray Man, which was written and directed by the Russo brothers.