Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised after she complains of fever and vertigo

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who just recovered from Covid and returned to work, has again been admitted to hospital for fever and vertigo problems.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who just recovered from Covid and returned to work, has again been admitted to hospital for fever and vertigo problems.

The director, who has been having a torrid time ever since the new year began, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

 

She said, "Life before Covid and post Covid.. back again in the hospital, experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful, inspiring, motivational, dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you, it doesn't feel that bad, Doctor Prithikachary! What a start to Women's day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma'am."

In February, Aishwaryaa had announced that she had tested positive for Covid and that she had got herself admitted to a hospital to receive treatment for the same.

She had then said, "Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more you have in store for me!"

In January this year, the director announced that she was parting ways with her husband and actor Dhanush.

