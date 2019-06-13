close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar-Vidya Balan's Nerkonda Paarvai trailer released — Watch

The trailer opens with fleeting shots of the film`s primary characters. Ajith reprises Amitabh Bachchan`s role as a lawyer while Shraddha Srinath plays Taapsee Pannu`s character.

Ajith Kumar-Vidya Balan&#039;s Nerkonda Paarvai trailer released — Watch

Chennai: The theatrical trailer of Ajith Kumar starrer `Nerkonda Paarvai`, the Tamil remake of `Pink`, was released on Wednesday. Going by the first impression, the film promises an intense courtroom drama.

The trailer opens with fleeting shots of the film`s primary characters. Ajith reprises Amitabh Bachchan`s role as a lawyer while Shraddha Srinath plays Taapsee Pannu`s character.

The trailer has a few shots in the courtroom and they`ve recreated from the original convincingly. In one shot, one sees Ajith asking Shraddha if she`s a virgin. When she doesn`t respond, the question is repeated in Tamil this time. She replies `no` in Tamil.

Going by the visuals, the film looks like a faithful remake of  'Pink'. It promises an intense courtroom drama and Ajith hasn`t been seen in such a fierce avatar in a long time.

Directed by H. Vinoth, 'Nerkonda Paarvai' also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea TariangAand Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

Apparently, it was late Sridevi`s wish that Ajith does a film in her husband`s production.

"While working with Ajith in 'English Vinglish', Sridevi wanted that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking `Pink` in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil movie," Kapoor had previously said.

The film, slated to hit the screens on August 10, features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Popular lensman Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.

Tags:
Ajith KumarNerkonda PaarvaiNerkonda Paarvai trailerNerkonda Paarvai filmAmitabh Bachchan
Next
Story

Keerthy Suresh and team to fly to Spain for her next

Must Watch

PT3M18S

PM Modi will arrive at Manas International Airport, Bishkek at 2:30 PM